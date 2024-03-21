The relationship between BMW and the University of Debrecen is getting stronger

The strategic cooperation agreement between BMW and the University of Debrecen has been expanded with the addition of the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Economics. The contract amendment was signed by the leaders of the university and the car factory.



In June of last year, the leaders of the University of Debrecen and the BMW car factory located in the city concluded a strategic cooperation covering professional training and research and development. In the first round, the agreement covered the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Informatics, the Faculty of Engineering, and the Faculty of Sciences and Technology. With the amendment signed on Tuesday, the partnership agreement was expanded with the participation of the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Economics.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the University of Debrecen by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy, Chancellor Zoltán Bács, Veronika Szikora, dean of the Faculty of Law and Veronika Fenyves, dean of the Faculty of Economics, while on behalf of BMW, Hans-Peter Kemser, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., and Liv-Eske Signed by CFO Herrström.

Regarding the signing, Zoltán Szilvássy told hirek.unideb.hu that it is a great pleasure that one of the world’s leading car manufacturers recognizes the achievements of the University of Debrecen in the field of education, research and innovation, and in light of this, the existing relationship between the institution and the company can be further expanded cooperation.

The agreement covering several areas provides a special opportunity for the University of Debrecen to become part of one of the outstanding research and development networks of the vehicle industry at the international level

– added the rector.

Veronika Szikora, dean of the Faculty of Law, explained that the plans include BMW getting involved in education, such as the LLM course in European and International Business Law, as well as in the further training in compliance that will be launched in the future.

The specialists of the car factory would give lectures in English and German to the graduate students of the Faculty of Law. In addition, the launch of a legal internship program was also suggested

– the head of the faculty summarized.

Veronika Fenyves, dean of the Faculty of Economics, told hirek.unideb.hu that BMW’s international corporate structure spanning several continents raises many questions that can be answered jointly. These include challenges created by international taxation, rapidly changing trade policy (tariff and non-tariff barriers) and corporate controlling practices, as well as all economic and business phenomena related to international production-service networks.

BMW’s plant in Debrecen already employs professionals who graduated from the Faculty of Economics, the obvious goal is to ensure professional supply, establish joint internship programs and further expand dual training. The Faculty of Economics counts on the practical experience of the lecturers from BMW not only in the form of lectures but also in the form of full courses

– said Veronika Fenyves.

(unideb.hu)