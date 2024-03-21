The Debrecen doctor who accepted bribes was convicted

The Debrecen Court of Justice declared guilty the doctor who accepted bribes from several patients in a Debrecen medical institution, the court informed.

According to the press release, between October 1, 2021, and January 28, 2022, the accused received different amounts of cash and gifts from three patients and one patient’s relative on four occasions.

The specialist doctor accepted an illegal advantage for health care that was financed by the National Health Insurance Fund, the statement pointed out.

The court sentenced the doctor to 2 years in prison, the execution of which was suspended for a 5-year probationary period. In addition, the court imposed a HUF 300,000 fine against the defendant, the announcement states.

When imposing the sentence, the fact that the accused is an esteemed doctor who has been working in the health sector for 30 years, and has had an excellent lifestyle so far, which is an important mitigating circumstance, is taken into account, they wrote.

The investigation was launched based on the information of a contributing person, they said.

The public prosecutor’s office, the defendant and his senior counsel have filed an appeal against the decision, so the criminal case will continue at the Debrecen Court of Appeals, the announcement states.

(MTI)