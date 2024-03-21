Palm Sunday celebration in Debrecen

Continuing the tradition of previous years, this year again a joint church and city celebration is held on Palm Sunday, which will take place on 24 March 2024 in Debrecen’s city center.

This year’s celebration will include a commemoration of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, followed by an ecumenical Way of the Cross starting at the Reformed Great Church led by the bishops of the historic churches. At each station, the representatives of the churches will read the liturgical texts, after which the spiritual pilgrimage will be enriched by prayers, poems and songs performed by local actors. Following the procession, the Lyra Symphonic Orchestra will give a concert in the Reformed Small Church, and the festive program will end with a service in the Reformed Great Church with the performance of the Debrecen Garrison Orchestra.

Detailed program of the Palm Sunday parade:

24 March 2024 15.00 CELEBRATION AND REMEMBRANCE OF JESUS’ ENTRY TO JERUSALEM in front of the Reformed Great Church

The Debrecen Garrison Orchestra, the Kuckó Art House, the Martin Brass Ensemble, the Főnix Children and Youth Folk Dance Ensemble, the Forgórózsa Dance Ensemble, the Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble, and the Debrecen Folk Ensemble will participate in the celebration.

24 March 2024 15.30 WAY OF CROSS

The Way of the Cross parade, led by the bishops of the historical churches, will start from the Reformed Great Church and end at the St. Anne’s Cathedral, passing the following stops: Kossuth Square (Millennium fountain) – St. Stephen’s statue (Dósa Nádor Square) – Old Town Hall – Small Reformed Church – Csokonai Theater – St. Anne’s Cathedral

* The stations of the Way of the Cross are adopted by the following churches: Debrecen Baptist Congregation – Debrecen Evangelical Parish – Debrecen-Nyíregyháza Diocese – St. Trinity Hungarian Orthodox Parish of Debrecen – Hajdúdorog Archdiocese – Trans Tisza Reformed Diocese.

The pilgrimage route, which passes through six stations – from the Great Church to St. Anne’s Cathedral – prepares participants to receive the message of Easter. In addition to the performances of local artists, two actors from the Budapest Operetta Theater will be present at the six stations of the Way of the Cross, and will perform a rock opera, The Gospel of Mary, which will be performed on Holy Saturday, 30 March, at the Csokonai Theater.

* Contribute to the service at the Palm Sunday Stations of the Cross:

– Bishop Károly Fekete, Reformed Church District of Trans Tisza

– Bishop Ferenc Palánki, Bishop of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza Diocese

– Richárd Asztalos, Pastor, Evangelical Parish of Debrecen

– Pastor János Kiss, Debrecen Baptist Congregation

– Zoltán Krakomperger Deputy General, Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza

– Barnabás Sipos, parish priest, St. Trinity Hungarian Orthodox Parish, Debrecen

– Parish priest Gergely Szarka, Greek Catholic Parish of Debrecen

– Pastor Tibor Zsoldos, Reformed Parish of Debrecen Kistemplomi-Ispotályi

– Barbara Bordás singer, actor

– György-Rózsa Sándor actor, singer

– Kinga Újhelyi Jászai Mari Prize-winning actress

– Antóni Norbert opera singer

– Luca Bella Törös member of the Pendely Singing Ensemble

– Zoltán Tordai violin player

24 March 2024 17.00 EASTER HARMONIES – concert of the Lyra Symphonic Orchestra in the Small Reformed Church

During the concert, Dániel Sárosi will play the 130-year-old organ built by master craftsman István Kiszel. In the spirit of sacrality, Zsófia Wessely actress will recite poems by Hungarian poets, while the orchestra will perform music by Bach, Corrette, Haydn, Tchaikovsky, Massenet, Bizet, and Mascagni, conducted by József Balogh and featuring Zoltán Herczegfalvi (violin).

Admission is free of charge.

24 March 2024 18.00 DOMINICA PALMARUM – service with music performed by the Debrecen Garrison Orchestra in the Reformed Church of Debrecen

Preaching the Word: Lieutenant Colonel Szilárd Sajtos, Senior Camp Pastor

Conductor: István Pál Major