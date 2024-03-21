Flea markets on the weekend in Debrecen

Good news for flea market lovers: there will be a flea market in Debrecen on 23 and 24 March in two locations. On Saturday, children will sell their products on Batthyány Street, while on Sunday, antique lovers are welcome in front of the Nagyerdei Stadium.

For the second year running, the Creative Community of Debrecen, a group of shops and associations of the Batthyány pedestrian street, organizes the Batthyány Children’s Flea Market, where children and families will offer their goods for sale – toys, books, clothes – but also shops operating in the street will be there with their products, including a toy shop, an antique shop, a confectionery, and a perfumery. As well as the joy of shopping and sorting, there will of course be interactive activities and an Easter egg hunt, so it’s guaranteed to be a fun-filled market on Debrecen’s first pedestrian street on the morning of 23 March.

Debrecen Antiques Fair

The next day, on 24 March, Sunday morning, the Debrecen Antiques Fair, which is now 25 years old, awaits antique lovers. At the northern gate and parking lot of the Nagyerdei Stadium, visitors can choose from a wide range of old, antique and retro items.

(VisitDebrecen)