The Great Debrecen Dance Marathon starts

The returning Debrecen Spring Festival dedicates an entire day to the most popular form of musical movement. Debrecen’s art groups will take turns on the main stage of the Kölcsey Center on Saturday, April 6, from morning until early evening.

The gala program “Dance some more! – at the Great Debrecen Dance Marathon” will entertain the audience. 620 dancers from twenty-six associations and almost twenty dance styles will be presented to the public. The series of programs evoking a carnival atmosphere can be divided into four sections, details of the dance marathon can be found on the website of the Debrecen Spring Festival.

Ticket prices: HUF 1,800; HUF 1,300; HUF 800

Part 1 from 9:30 to 11:30:

Feeling Tánc és Mazsorett Egyesület, Eastsiders Dance Crew, Bachata Dance, Kenguru Tánc Sport Egyesület, Manwol, Capoeira Hungria, Valcer Táncstúdio

Part 2 from 12:00 to 13:45:

Piruett Tánc Stúdió, All-Round Force Debrecen, Padmini Táncegyüttes, Balancé Tánciskola, Debreceni Forgórózsa Kulturális Egyesület, No Comment HIP-HOP

Part 3 from 14:30 to 16:30:

Red Stars Dance Crew, Happy-Time Táncegyesület, Sárközy Balett és Színpadi Tánciskola, EviDance Sportegyesület, Pozitív Centrum Táncművészeti Egyesület, Dance Universe TáncSport Egyesület

Part 4 from 17:00 to 19:00:

Diamond Fitness Sportegyesület, Modern -Tánc-Játék Stúdió, Debrecen Linedance Club, Amirah Hastánc és Mozgás Stúdió, Debreceni Freestyle Dance Club Tánc és Sportegyesület, Debreceni Majorette Együttes

(Debreceni Nap)