Competition for gamers at the University of Debrecen

After the previous successful season, the Student Self-Government of the University of Debrecen is again organizing the University Electronic Games online e-sport event.

Entrants play the numbers of the competition from home on their devices according to the schedule set by the organizers, from March 26 to the end of April.

This season, the UEG organizers plan to hold the finals offline at the E-Sports Center of the University of Debrecen on April 30.

Registration and further details (application conditions, regulations) are on the event’s website.

Registration deadline: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 11:59 p.m

Participation is free.

More information on the event’s Facebook page.

The organizers welcome everyone!