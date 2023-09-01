The Faculty of Informatics is recruiting talent

In the academic year 2023/2024, the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen is launching free courses for high school students in the 2023/2024 academic year, which prepares students for graduation and for mathematics, as well as hardware programming. In the practical sessions, students with a technical interest can develop their problem-solving skills, technical knowledge and knowledge of using tools, and learn about 3D modeling and animation production.

In the autumn semester of 2023, students can choose from three types of eight-session courses: advanced-level baccalaureate preparatory course, intermediate-level baccalaureate preparatory/applicative course, and grade 0 – mathematics preparatory course.

We are looking for high school students who want to look a little deeper into the operation of today’s computers and smartphones, since the devices we use work in practically the same way as the ones we use in everyday life. The only difference is that we bring them to life here. In the preparatory sessions, we try to reach the level or maintain the level with computer problem-solving, which will be very necessary later on. With these specializations, we want to prevent future university dropouts

– said András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics.

In addition to the preparatory sessions, the Faculty of Informatics also starts a “Do-It-Yourself” course in the spring semester. On these occasions, applicants can learn the basics of programming, and they will be able to use switches, LED displays, FM radio, and distance sensors during their work. In addition, they can learn about 3D modeling possibilities through practical examples, and as a specialty, they can also encounter the special tricks of cartooning, website editing, and computer game design.

On September 29, the Faculty of Informatics will start the preparatory course for advanced graduation, the preparatory course for intermediate graduation/applicants, and the preparatory course for year zero – mathematics. You can register for the sessions until midnight on Monday, September 18.

(unideb.hu)