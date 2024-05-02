Serious traffic accident near Debrecen on main road no. 4 – complete road closure

Yesterday afternoon, a car collided with a motorcyclist near Debrecen, at the 229th kilometer section of main road no. 4, on the Kassai út section. Two people were traveling on both the motorbike and the car, the professional firefighters from Debrecen disconnected the power to both vehicles.

The co-authorities also arrived at the accident, and according to the available information, a rescue helicopter was also alerted to the scene. The section of the road affected by the accident was completely closed for the duration of the site investigation and technical rescue, the police were diverting traffic in the direction of Pallag and the cemetery.

– OKF –

(pixabay)