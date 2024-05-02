Denmark won the slag motorcycle European Championship semi-finals in Debrecen

On Wednesday, the Danish Anders Thomsen won the European Championship qualification race for dirt bikes in Debrecen.

In addition to him, Swedish Jacob Thorssell, Polish Kacper Woryna and Latvian Jevgenijs Kostigovs advanced to the Speedway Euro Championship (SEC) Challenge in Latvia.

16 competitors from 12 countries came to the competition organized at the Perényi Pál Salakmotor Stadium. Among others, the British Adam Ellis, the former Swedish champion and Grand Prix star Antonio Lindback, and the Ukrainian Marko Levisin, who plays in the Polish extra league, started alongside the ones who advanced. Hungary was represented by Norbert Magosi, the driver of Speedwolf scored five points, in his 15th race, he took the checkered flag in second place. He finished the competition in a high 11th place.

The first four races ended according to paper form with the victories of the most likely to advance, so Thomsen, Thorssell, Woryna and Lindback also won their first races. The Danish star’s job was first made difficult by Levisin in the eighth race, as he kept Thomsen behind him until the last lap. Among the many exciting races of the competition, the 12th stood out, in which the Swedish Thorssell fought a battle with Thomsen, but this also ended with the Dane’s victory.

Until the 14th stage, Levisin, who was still a candidate for the next place, fell in the first round, so he could not continue the race and lost his chances of advancing. The strongest race of the day was the 16th, in which the most likely ones, i.e. Woryna, Lindback, Thomsen and Ellis, collided. At the end of the four laps, the Danish rider finished first again with confident riding.

Anders Thomsen – because he could not find a winner – was able to stand on the podium as the first place, Thorssell was one point behind him, but Kacper Woryna, Jevgenijs Kostigovs and Antonio Lindback had to fight in a separate race for the third and fourth places, which still meant progress. The latter competitor had engine problems after the first lap, so the fate of the runners-up was quickly decided. In the end, Woryna was able to stand on the third step of the podium.

The SEC Challenge will be held next Sunday in Daugavpils, Latvia. From there, five can advance to the final series of the European Championship, in which the first five places of last year’s competition are considered sure participants, such as the defending champion Mikkel Michelsen, Leon Madsen, Janusz Kolodziej and Patryk Dudek, as well as Andzejs Lebedevs. They will surely start at the Pál Perényi Salakmotor Stadium in Debrecen on June 8 in the first round of the European Championship. The finalists compare their skills in a total of four competitions, the European champion title is awarded to the athlete with the most points.

