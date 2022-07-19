The president of FIBA was introduced to the university sports strategy

The president of the International Basketball Association, Hamane Niang, visited the University of Debrecen on Thursday. The sports diplomat praised the sports life of the university and the coordinated system of medicine, sports, and research.

FIBA president Hamane Niang arrived at the University of Debrecen on July 14, accompanied by the association’s economic manager, Ingo Weiss, and Gilles Tonoli, tournament director of the U17 women’s basketball world championship taking place in Debrecen. The delegation was received by rector Zoltán Szilvássy and chancellor Zoltán Bács, the university leaders gave an overview of the institution’s history and sports strategy.

Hamane Niang and the university leaders are planning further meetings related to the sports events in Debrecen. Following the current U17 women’s basketball world championship, the U19 men’s world championship will also be held here next year.

hirk.unideb.hu