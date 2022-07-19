New spaces were created at the Faculty of Public Health

State-of-the-art teaching spaces were created at the Department of Physiotherapy of the Faculty of Public Health. Thanks to the development, the theoretical education and practical training of physiotherapy students will take place in better conditions in the future.

The University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Public Health needed to be expanded due to the constantly growing number of students and increasingly limited teaching spaces. During the investment, a gym with a floor area of 130 square meters was divided into two by creating separate rooms of more than sixty square meters each. One of them housed a new gymnasium, and the other housed two speakers. The large space was separated by a wall and a slab.

The planning work began in 2019, and the costs were financed from the faculty’s development budget. The new teaching spaces can be used by students of the Faculty of Public Health from September.

hirek.unideb.hu