Several university services operate in a changed mode

Due to the epidemic situation, several university services are operating in a changed mode. The university library can be “visited” online, and even few college students could stay in the colleges. Student administration is exclusively online.

Last September, the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK) grew with new spaces, and from January this year, the library stock of the University of Debrecen grew with a new unit, so there is already a library space in all faculties. However, according to a government decree on the coronavirus epidemic, DEENK’s premises have been closed since last year, and from March 8, it can no longer be rented. According to the information received from the library, in order to pause services that require a personal presence, DEENK can only be used online, library databases and electronic books are still available. Citizens of the university can drop off the books or take the volumes back through book pick-up terminals. The books can also be sent by post to 4032 Debrecen, Egyetem tér 1. Loans can be extended online by students and faculty through the library’s website. Loans that have reached the maximum will be automatically extended based on the situation.

The restrictions also affected the operation of the colleges of the University of Debrecen. In accordance with the rector’s instruction issued on November 11, 2020, with the exception of the group of students who were granted a residency permit, students left the dormitories but did not move out legally. They could leave their personal belongings in the dorm, but they did not have to pay a fee. There are actually 825 people living in the 4956 places, a significant part of whom are Hungarian students with foreign citizenship or abroad. In addition to them, there are a significant number of medical students in university colleges.

Imre Csiszár, director of the DE University Dormitory Directorate, stated that the rector’s instructions and the previously approved epidemiological protocol are constantly being followed, including the rules of quarantine and detention. Currently resident students can stay in their accommodations until the end of their dormitory status, June 30th.

University restaurant services also operate with the most accurate safety measures and adherence to epidemiological rules. Péter Miklósvölgyi, Debrecen Campus Nonprofit Public Benefit Ltd. leader said that the provisions made last November are still in force, according to which the Nagyerdei Restaurant, located on the campus of the University Square, is still open as a factory canteen. In addition to the current mask use and distance rules, guests can consume on site, but take-away food and delivery are also available. Hand disinfection is mandatory at the entrance, this is possible at all times, and the mask can only be removed for the duration of the meal. The same rules apply to buffets and the Agrár Restaurant on the Böszörményi út campus. The Riding School is also open, but the building serves only students and lecturers of the University of Debrecen.

Since the introduction of absentee education in November, student administration has also been possible exclusively in electronic form. Students can contact the HKSZK Student Administration Center (HAK) with their questions by e-mail, and from there they will also receive an answer by e-mail – informed Péter Pilishegyi, Director of HKSZK. Most often, I would visit customer service offices in person to validate student IDs, but this is not necessary now as the Government has extended the validity of the document. Another issue that regularly arises on the part of students is the issuance of legal status certificates, credit certificates and certificates required for temporary student ID cards. Students can send their questions to hak@unideb.hu, this e-mail contact receives an average of 150-200 inquiries per day.

hirek.unideb.hu