UD Catapult wins HUF 200 million to boost market-ready research at the University of Debrecen

The knowledge commercialization and business development company of the University of Debrecen, UD Catapult Nonprofit Ltd., has won a 200 million HUF non-refundable grant in the Proof of Concept (PoC) call by the National Research, Development and Innovation Office.

Using the awarded funds, UD Catapult will support ongoing R&D projects at the University of Debrecen with grants ranging between 5 and 50 million HUF under the framework of the “UD THETA – Theory to Action” project, to help successfully bring these innovations to market. Two application rounds will be held in autumn 2025 and 2026, open to 6–12 month and 18-month projects, primarily in the life sciences, engineering, and IT fields. The program aims to bridge the most high-risk phase between basic research and market entry, strengthen Hungary’s deep tech ecosystem, and support the development of marketable products, technologies, and spin-off companies.

The goal of the University of Debrecen and UD Catapult is to turn as many research results as possible into market-ready innovations, further strengthening Debrecen’s role in Hungary’s knowledge-based economy.

(MTI)