Planned power outages cancelled in Debrecen due to storm damage recovery

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Planned power outages cancelled in Debrecen due to storm damage recovery

According to information from Opus Titász Zrt., the planned power outages in Debrecen scheduled for July 8 to July 11, 2025, have been cancelled due to the extensive network disruptions caused by the extreme weather on July 7, 2025.

During this period, the company is carrying out continuous work on the electricity network across multiple municipalities to ensure stable and safe energy supply.

Based on current information, approximately 21,000 households in their service area are without power. The company is operating at full capacity to resolve the issues.

Restoring the damage caused by the storm will take several days, so we ask Debrecen residents for their understanding and patience.

We thank the professionals of Opus Titász Zrt. for their relentless and extraordinary efforts!

(debreceninap.hu)

Related Posts

Spanish Conversation Club on Thursday

Snow the Malamut in Debrecen

DKV Bus Schedules to the Airport Changed from 9th December

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

- Sunny flat close to Uni

45 m2 flat for rent
215 000 Ft

- Sunny flat close to Fórum

95 m2 flat for rent
420 000 Ft

- Nice flat on Bem square

50 m2 flat for rent
260 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *