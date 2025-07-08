Planned power outages cancelled in Debrecen due to storm damage recovery

According to information from Opus Titász Zrt., the planned power outages in Debrecen scheduled for July 8 to July 11, 2025, have been cancelled due to the extensive network disruptions caused by the extreme weather on July 7, 2025.

During this period, the company is carrying out continuous work on the electricity network across multiple municipalities to ensure stable and safe energy supply.

Based on current information, approximately 21,000 households in their service area are without power. The company is operating at full capacity to resolve the issues.

Restoring the damage caused by the storm will take several days, so we ask Debrecen residents for their understanding and patience.

We thank the professionals of Opus Titász Zrt. for their relentless and extraordinary efforts!

(debreceninap.hu)