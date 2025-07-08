Date change for “Graduates’ Day” at Aquaticum Debrecen Strand due to weather forecast

The “Graduates’ Day” event at Aquaticum Debrecen Strand will be rescheduled due to the forecasted bad weather. Originally planned for Thursday, July 10, 2025, the event will now take place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

“Graduates’ Day” is a traditional initiative organized by the Debrecen municipality since 2020. Its goal is to provide graduating high school students with free access to Aquaticum Debrecen Strand after completing their final exams. On this special day, students not only enjoy free entrance to the beach but can also take part in a variety of programs — celebrating the end of their high school years with a memorable and community-focused experience.

The venue opens for students at 9:00 AM, and throughout the day they can participate in numerous activities. A beach volleyball tournament will be held from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM for registered teams. From 4:00 PM, a 360° selfie spinner ring will be available for photo lovers, and an extreme jumping competition will also begin at that time. At 6:00 PM, a balloon prize game kicks off, followed by water pong at 7:00 PM, and then a foam party and neon party starting at 8:00 PM. Popular DJs, including DJ Németi and DJ Szecsei, will be performing all day to ensure a great atmosphere.

Students can enter the beach through the “B” ticket office on the Nagyerdei Boulevard side, near the roundabout.

