Debrecen Jewish Community commemorates Holocaust victims at Monostorpályi Cemetery

The Debrecen Jewish Community held a commemoration ceremony on Sunday at the cemetery on Monostorpályi Street.

“Those who do not respect their past have no future” — declared Tamás Horovitz while remembering the Holocaust victims of Debrecen this past weekend. The president of the Debrecen Jewish Community emphasized at Sunday’s event that it is essential to pass on the memory of events that happened 80 years ago to the younger generations.

István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust on behalf of the city’s local government. In his speech, he noted that visiting the cemetery not only evokes personal memories but also plays a crucial role in passing them on to the new generation.

At the event, it was noted that a long time has passed since those cruel events, which has given space for reflection and evaluation. “We always have a responsibility, because unfortunately we see in the world — as the saying goes — that humanity does not learn from history. There are still wars, the situation in Israel and the Middle East is very difficult right now, and the same is true in Europe. This makes remembrance constantly relevant, but I believe that in times like these, it is especially important,” stressed Tamás Horovitz, president of the Debrecen Jewish Community.

