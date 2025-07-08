260 children can attend summer camp for free in Debrecen in the coming weeks

The Municipality of Debrecen will once again ensure summer childcare for local primary school children aged 6 to 14 this year, organized by the Debrecen Family and Child Welfare Center. The program runs from July 7 to August 15, 2025, at the Debreceni Fazekas Mihály Primary School.

Details of this year’s summer childcare were shared at a press conference on July 7, 2025, by Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen; Aurélia Ibolya Orosz, Director of the Debrecen Family and Child Welfare Center; and Edit Bódor, President of the Debrecen Charitable Body.

As Diána Széles emphasized, Debrecen sees itself as a caring city. While summer childcare is a mandatory municipal task, the city approaches it not merely as an obligation, but as an opportunity to offer children a joyful, summery, family-like experience camp filled with love and happiness. The wide array of colorful programs includes police dog demonstrations, regular trips to the Sziget-kék Thematic Playground, arts and crafts, Zumba, and even performances by the “Dancing Super Grannies,” who danced at the press event.

The deputy mayor noted that this summer, the city will host a total of 260 children in this format, investing over 15 million forints in the program. Apart from meal fees, participation is free for families. Among the 260 children, 106 will attend all six weeks—nearly the entire summer break.

Despite the fun and games, Széles acknowledged that this is not an easy situation for many of the children. The staff of the Family and Child Welfare Center pay special attention to them and offer emotional support when needed. She encouraged the children to enjoy the weeks, play as much as possible, and make new friends. The high number of long-term campers shows how valuable this support is for families, providing a safe, enriching environment for their children.

Széles also highlighted that special attention is given to children with special educational needs. They are placed in separate groups with dedicated special education teachers and double the number of assistants compared to other groups.

She thanked the staff of the Debrecen Family and Child Welfare Center, Debreceni Fazekas Mihály Primary School, all the organizers, and the 17 cooperating organizations and volunteers involved in the camp. She also expressed gratitude to those who enhance the children’s summer experience through donations and support.

Edit Bódor, President of the Debrecen Charitable Body, recalled how helpful summer childcare once was for her as a parent. This camp not only offers children a place to spend time but allows them to recharge, have fun, and learn through play—often forming friendships that can have lasting significance.

As Bódor explained, numerous member organizations of the Debrecen Charitable Body are contributing to this year’s summer childcare, including the EU-Roma Association, Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, Hungarian Anti-Cancer League, Halápon Foundation for Children, Refomix Nonprofit Public Benefit Ltd., Association for the Visually Impaired in the Northern Great Plain, National Association of Large Families, and New Health Foundation. Thanks to the Charitable Body, interested children can take part in interactive city and church history sessions at the Reformed Great Church on Tuesday mornings.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Debrecen Charitable Body, a new initiative titled The Garden of Love will open on August 16 in the Memorial Garden behind the Great Church as part of Carnival Week. Decorative elements with floral motifs will be placed, including some made by the children during craft activities at the summer camp.

Aurélia Ibolya Orosz, Director of the Debrecen Family and Child Welfare Center, added that the weekly number of children attending the camp will range from 150 to 200, with varying groups each week. To ensure the best experience, the center contacted all parents to learn which activities their children would enjoy, what talents they might want to share with others, and what parents expect from the summer program. These conversations were extremely useful in designing the six-week schedule based on this feedback.

Orosz also noted that each week 17 teachers participate in the program, while four nurses from the Debrecen Primary Health Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI) lead daily health education sessions. Eight student workers are also involved each day. Additionally, 20 employees from the Family and Child Welfare Center are present each week. Altogether, 240 people are involved in operating the summer childcare program over the six weeks.

