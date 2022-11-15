Debrecen Advent 2022 – detailed programs

Debrecen Advent opens its doors on November 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and awaits visitors until December 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. During the four weeks, visitors can enjoy a fair, gastronomy, outdoor concerts, family and children’s programs, and an ice rink.

Both modern and traditional products can be expected at the downtown fairground: carpets, textiles, handmade ceramics and wooden toys, gingerbread, medicinal herbs, teas, salon sweets, and sumptuous Christmas ornaments and decorations. More than 90 stands with a Christmas atmosphere offer their products, of which a wide selection of special culinary delicacies will be available in nearly 30 wooden houses.

Outdoor programs await the public on weekends

Every Advent weekend, you will be able to meet outdoor programs, local and nationally known speakers, and numerous children’s programs – a playhouse and craft activities in the ‘Adventi Kuckó’ dreamed up together with DEMKI – on the downtown pedestrian streets. On the weekends of the magical fair, a roller pianist, dressed-up cartoon characters, fairy-tale creatures, stilt walkers and verklis also appear in the viewing public. Bethlehem, Hungarian and Celtic traditions and nostalgic Christmas elements are also presented at the concerts.

The period between the 3rd and 5th of December is all about Santa Claus: Santa welcomes the little ones in the ‘Adventi Kuckó’, and then on the 5th from 17:30 he takes part in the program of the band Kiskalász on the Dósa Palatín Square stage and invites them to sing and have fun together the little ones.

Performers on the Dósa palátin tér stage include Csemer Boglárka “Boggie”, Ádám Szabó on accordion, Dénes Pál, the Vintage Dolls, Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, Debrecen Big Band with Gábor Majsai, Jazz Five, Orpheum Madams, The kidney stones, Csakmag Vivien and her band. Among the stage programs, recognized representatives of Debrecen gastronomy will take place, so Christmas-inspired food, drinks, and desserts will be presented in the gastro show delegated by Debrecziner Gourmet.

Skating rink and ice disco

This year, too, a 750-square-meter ice skating rink serves as entertainment for winter sports lovers from November 26 to January 8, which can be used with an entrance ticket of only HUF 1,000. On school days, students from pre-registered schools can skate for free between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is possible to inquire about free dates by e-mail in a message to kozosseg@fonixinfo.hu, specifying the number of employees, age group, and age. The skating rink is made possible thanks to the support of the BMW Group. Every Saturday – November 26th, December 3rd, 10th, and 17th – domestic DJ Dew Taylor welcomes visitors to the corridor disco with a live DJ set with different themes, trendy, but with a Christmas atmosphere – surprise visual elements and skaters in light clothes are expected.

Community building, sports, and charity

An important element of Advent is living a shared experience and building community. One of the program elements is the discovery game of the ‘Havervagy’ team: the group of friends takes possession of the ‘Adventi Kuckó’ for a short time: they try to create an Advent atmosphere among old and new friends through exploratory and treasure-hunting puzzles.

The element of Advent in Debrecen promoting a sporty lifestyle and serving noble purposes is the charity Ronda Pulcsis Run on December 10, organized together with the head of Bakancslista Hungary, Regina Galambos-Party, which will be held simultaneously in Budapest, in Városliget, and in Debrecen, starting from Baltazár Dezső Square. After warming up with athletes and well-known people at the gathering station, you can run the 5 km distance individually or in relays, with a stroller or puppy, with family or colleagues, naturally in ugly hoodies. Those who take part in the run can join a charity initiative, the organizers are waiting for material donations on the spot.

Candle lighting and the lights of Debrecen

The main attraction of Advent Sundays is the lighting of candles, as these symbolic events show the light towards the holidays. On the first Sunday, November 27, the magical procession starts from the Town Hall in Debrecen at 4:30 p.m. and takes the audience to the place of the candle lighting, in front of the Great Church. It is also worth visiting the main square on this Sunday because the decorative lighting and installations are also illuminated at that time.

The huge, live pine tree on Kossuth tér comes from Józsa this year, thanks to the donation of a young couple, while the children’s 24 small Christmas trees – live pines dressed in decorations made by the innovators – will be placed next to the silhouette of the bright, fabulous mini-city built around the ‘Adventi Kuckó’.

The Christmas market in front of the Debrecen Reformed Church and in the city center is an unforgettable spot for those who want a festive atmosphere. Visitors can enter a magical Christmas atmosphere, the unique background of which is provided by the beautiful buildings of downtown Debrecen. The lights of the promenade, old-loved and new light installations – the sphere, the deer, the sleigh, or the light tree, as well as the huge, living pine, contribute to the viewers breaking away from everyday life and tuning in to the upcoming, intimate holiday.

PROGRAMMES

NOVEMBER 26

Kossuth square / Ice rink

20.15-22.00 60s, 70s Ice Party

Dósa nádor square

17.00-18.00 Vintage Dolls

18.00-18.20 Phoenix Fire Juggling Group

18.45-19.35 Debrecen Big Band – Guest: Gábor Majsai

Advent fair

16:00 Fair opening whirlwind

‘Adventi Kuckó’

16.00-20.00 Opening hours

16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent Playhouse

18.30-20.30 Are you a friend – Discovery game

NOVEMBER 27

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

19.00 HoneyBeast

Dósa nádor square

15.00-15.30 Panificio il Basilico gastronomic presentation

16.00-16.30 DE-Monteverdi Choir

18.00-18.45 Dénes Pál: Nostalgic Advent

19.00-19.45 The kidney stones

‘Adventi Kuckó’

10.00-20.00 Opening hours

16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent playhouse

Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

First Advent candle lighting

Encounter – “I, the Lord, am your God.” (Exodus 20,2)

4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church

17.00 First Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Mayor Dr. László Papp, Fülöp Kocsis, Archbishop-Metropolitan of Hajdúdorog Archdiocese, Lajos Püski, Chief Clerk of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District and Ferenc Palánki, County Bishop of Debrecen-Nyíregyházi Diocese.

Festive square play with the participation of the stilt group Szárnyas Sárkánok and Fruzsina Erdős-Tóth, a singer who won the Csokonai award.

DECEMBER 1

Bényi Gallery, Kölcsey Center

18.00 Mózes Incze and Alexandra Nádas exhibition opening

The exhibition can be visited: from December 1-31, 2022. between.

DECEMBER 2

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

18.00 Valceremónia

DECEMBER 3

Kossuth square / Ice rink

20.15-22.00 Santa Claus Disco

Dósa nádor square

15.00-15.30 Kangaroo TSE

16.00-16.45 Bokros Trio: Bethlehem, Bethlehem

17.00-17.20 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

18.00-19.00 C.E.Z. Ensemble: Celtic Advent

19.00-19.30 Flaming Snails Fire Juggling Team

19:30-20:00 Rocksuli Debrecen

‘Adventi Kuckó’

10.00-19.00 Waiting for Santa Claus

10.00-20.30 Opening hours

DECEMBER 4

Kölcsey Center

17.00 Sunday Music (Ballroom)

19.00 Debrecen Garrison Band concert (Great Hall)

Dósa nádor square

15.00-15.30 Ikon cooking demonstration

16.00-16.45 Jazz Five: Advent experience concert

18.00-18.40 Ádám Szabó

19.00-19.15 Kangaroo TSE

19.20-19.40 R&B Dance Hip Hop Dance School Kangaroo TSE

‘Adventi Kuckó’

10.00-19.00 Meeting with Santa Claus

10.00-20.00 Opening hours

Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

Second Advent candle lighting

Light – “I am the light of the world” (John 8, 12)

4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church

17.00 Second Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Deputy Mayor of the city of Debrecen, Richárd Asztalos, the evangelical director of the Debrecen Evangelical Church, and Barnabás Sipos, the vicar of the Hungarian Orthodox Church of the Hungarian Trinity in Debrecen.

Artistic collaboration with the child and adult actors of the Csokonai Theater’s play Für Elise.

DECEMBER 5

Dósa nádor square

17.30-18.30 Uncle Santa – Santa Claus concert with the Kiskálász band

‘Adventi Kuckó’

15.00-17.00 Opening hours

15.00-17.00 Waiting for Santa Claus

DECEMBER 6

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

19.00 Budapest Bar concert

DECEMBER 7

Benyi Gallery

18.00 Angels on a leash – Book presentation

DECEMBER 10

Kossuth square / Ice rink

20.15-22.00 Ugly Hoodie Disco

Dósa nádor square

15.00-15.30 Ady Endre High School show in Debrecen

16.00-16.30 Animus Czengettyű Ensemble

17.00-17.30 Mákvirág gastro presentation

18.00-19.00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

19.00-19.30 Flaming Snails Fire Juggling Team

‘Adventi Kuckó’

10.00-20.00 Opening hours

10.00-18.00 Greenbox Christmas photo shoot

13.30-15.30 You are a friend

Other location

10.30-12.00 Ugly Hoodie Run

DECEMBER 11

‘Adventi Kuckó’

15.00-15.30 Debrecen Majorette Ensemble

16.30-17.00 Show of Endre Ady High School in Debrecen

18.00-18.45 Csakmag Vivien and her band

19.00-20.00 DJ. Dew Tailor

Debrecen Reformed Small Church

18.00-19.00 Sára Tímár and his band: “Now that star has risen”

Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

Third Advent candle lighting

Love – “God is love.” (1 John 4, 8)

4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church

17.00 Third Advent candle lighting

The deputy mayor of Debrecen, Zoltán Krakomperger, general vicar of the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, and Sándor Komlósi, pastor of Szappanos Street Baptist Church, will give a speech.

Artistic contribution with the cast of the musical The Sky Holds the Earth.

18.00 Presentation of the book The Heaven Holds the King in the Karakter Café.

DECEMBER 13

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

19.00 Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen

DECEMBER 14

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

19.00-21.00 – Saint Ephrem Men’s Choir – Guest: István Pál “Szalonna” and his band

DECEMBER 16

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

19.00 Lautitia choir family

DECEMBER 17

Kossuth square / Ice rink

20.15-22.00 ALL-IN Xmas Disco

Dósa nádor square

15.00-15.30 Small Eggplant gastro demonstration

16.00-16.45 Windshifters Ensemble

17.00-17.50 Márkus Luca’s Advent show

18.15-19.00 Sironta Ensemble’s carillon

19.15-19.45 Cocktail Theater – Christmas cocktail presentation

‘Adventi Kuckó’

10.00-20.00 Opening hours

16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent Playhouse

DECEMBER 18

Dósa nádor square

15:00-15:20 Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble

16:00-17:00 Orpheum Madams

18.00-19.00 Boglárka Csemer’s “Boggie” acoustic Christmas concert

19:00-19:30 Debrecen Garrison Band

‘Adventi Kuckó’

10.00-20.00 Opening hours

16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent Playhouse

Reformed Great Church

Fourth Advent candle lighting

Peace – “Let there be salt in you and live in peace with one another!” (Mark 9, 50)

4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church

17.00 Fourth Advent candle lighting

Speeches: István Oláh, deputy mayor of the city of Debrecen, pastor of the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen, and dr. Gergely Szarka, vicar of the Greek Catholic Cathedral in Debrecen.

DECEMBER 20

Kölcsey Center – Great Hall

19.00 Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen Christmas Concert

Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.