Debrecen Advent 2022 – detailed programs

Debrecen Advent opens its doors on November 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and awaits visitors until December 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. During the four weeks, visitors can enjoy a fair, gastronomy, outdoor concerts, family and children’s programs, and an ice rink.
Both modern and traditional products can be expected at the downtown fairground: carpets, textiles, handmade ceramics and wooden toys, gingerbread, medicinal herbs, teas, salon sweets, and sumptuous Christmas ornaments and decorations. More than 90 stands with a Christmas atmosphere offer their products, of which a wide selection of special culinary delicacies will be available in nearly 30 wooden houses.
Outdoor programs await the public on weekends
Every Advent weekend, you will be able to meet outdoor programs, local and nationally known speakers, and numerous children’s programs – a playhouse and craft activities in the ‘Adventi Kuckó’ dreamed up together with DEMKI – on the downtown pedestrian streets. On the weekends of the magical fair, a roller pianist, dressed-up cartoon characters, fairy-tale creatures, stilt walkers and verklis also appear in the viewing public. Bethlehem, Hungarian and Celtic traditions and nostalgic Christmas elements are also presented at the concerts.
The period between the 3rd and 5th of December is all about Santa Claus: Santa welcomes the little ones in the ‘Adventi Kuckó’, and then on the 5th from 17:30 he takes part in the program of the band Kiskalász on the Dósa Palatín Square stage and invites them to sing and have fun together the little ones.
Performers on the Dósa palátin tér stage include Csemer Boglárka “Boggie”, Ádám Szabó on accordion, Dénes Pál, the Vintage Dolls, Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, Debrecen Big Band with Gábor Majsai, Jazz Five, Orpheum Madams, The kidney stones, Csakmag Vivien and her band. Among the stage programs, recognized representatives of Debrecen gastronomy will take place, so Christmas-inspired food, drinks, and desserts will be presented in the gastro show delegated by Debrecziner Gourmet.
Skating rink and ice disco
This year, too, a 750-square-meter ice skating rink serves as entertainment for winter sports lovers from November 26 to January 8, which can be used with an entrance ticket of only HUF 1,000. On school days, students from pre-registered schools can skate for free between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is possible to inquire about free dates by e-mail in a message to kozosseg@fonixinfo.hu, specifying the number of employees, age group, and age. The skating rink is made possible thanks to the support of the BMW Group. Every Saturday – November 26th, December 3rd, 10th, and 17th – domestic DJ Dew Taylor welcomes visitors to the corridor disco with a live DJ set with different themes, trendy, but with a Christmas atmosphere – surprise visual elements and skaters in light clothes are expected.
Community building, sports, and charity
An important element of Advent is living a shared experience and building community. One of the program elements is the discovery game of the ‘Havervagy’ team: the group of friends takes possession of the ‘Adventi Kuckó’ for a short time: they try to create an Advent atmosphere among old and new friends through exploratory and treasure-hunting puzzles.
The element of Advent in Debrecen promoting a sporty lifestyle and serving noble purposes is the charity Ronda Pulcsis Run on December 10, organized together with the head of Bakancslista Hungary, Regina Galambos-Party, which will be held simultaneously in Budapest, in Városliget, and in Debrecen, starting from Baltazár Dezső Square. After warming up with athletes and well-known people at the gathering station, you can run the 5 km distance individually or in relays, with a stroller or puppy, with family or colleagues, naturally in ugly hoodies. Those who take part in the run can join a charity initiative, the organizers are waiting for material donations on the spot.
Candle lighting and the lights of Debrecen
The main attraction of Advent Sundays is the lighting of candles, as these symbolic events show the light towards the holidays. On the first Sunday, November 27, the magical procession starts from the Town Hall in Debrecen at 4:30 p.m. and takes the audience to the place of the candle lighting, in front of the Great Church. It is also worth visiting the main square on this Sunday because the decorative lighting and installations are also illuminated at that time.
The huge, live pine tree on Kossuth tér comes from Józsa this year, thanks to the donation of a young couple, while the children’s 24 small Christmas trees – live pines dressed in decorations made by the innovators – will be placed next to the silhouette of the bright, fabulous mini-city built around the ‘Adventi Kuckó’.
The Christmas market in front of the Debrecen Reformed Church and in the city center is an unforgettable spot for those who want a festive atmosphere. Visitors can enter a magical Christmas atmosphere, the unique background of which is provided by the beautiful buildings of downtown Debrecen. The lights of the promenade, old-loved and new light installations – the sphere, the deer, the sleigh, or the light tree, as well as the huge, living pine, contribute to the viewers breaking away from everyday life and tuning in to the upcoming, intimate holiday.
PROGRAMMES
NOVEMBER 26
Kossuth square / Ice rink
20.15-22.00 60s, 70s Ice Party
Dósa nádor square
17.00-18.00 Vintage Dolls
18.00-18.20 Phoenix Fire Juggling Group
18.45-19.35 Debrecen Big Band – Guest: Gábor Majsai
Advent fair
16:00 Fair opening whirlwind
‘Adventi Kuckó’
16.00-20.00 Opening hours
16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent Playhouse
18.30-20.30 Are you a friend – Discovery game
NOVEMBER 27
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
19.00 HoneyBeast
Dósa nádor square
15.00-15.30 Panificio il Basilico gastronomic presentation
16.00-16.30 DE-Monteverdi Choir
18.00-18.45 Dénes Pál: Nostalgic Advent
19.00-19.45 The kidney stones
‘Adventi Kuckó’
10.00-20.00 Opening hours
16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent playhouse
Great Reformed Church of Debrecen
First Advent candle lighting
Encounter – “I, the Lord, am your God.” (Exodus 20,2)
4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church
17.00 First Advent candle lighting
Speeches: Mayor Dr. László Papp, Fülöp Kocsis, Archbishop-Metropolitan of Hajdúdorog Archdiocese, Lajos Püski, Chief Clerk of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District and Ferenc Palánki, County Bishop of Debrecen-Nyíregyházi Diocese.
Festive square play with the participation of the stilt group Szárnyas Sárkánok and Fruzsina Erdős-Tóth, a singer who won the Csokonai award.
DECEMBER 1
Bényi Gallery, Kölcsey Center
18.00 Mózes Incze and Alexandra Nádas exhibition opening
The exhibition can be visited: from December 1-31, 2022. between.
DECEMBER 2
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
18.00 Valceremónia
DECEMBER 3
Kossuth square / Ice rink
20.15-22.00 Santa Claus Disco
Dósa nádor square
15.00-15.30 Kangaroo TSE
16.00-16.45 Bokros Trio: Bethlehem, Bethlehem
17.00-17.20 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association
18.00-19.00 C.E.Z. Ensemble: Celtic Advent
19.00-19.30 Flaming Snails Fire Juggling Team
19:30-20:00 Rocksuli Debrecen
‘Adventi Kuckó’
10.00-19.00 Waiting for Santa Claus
10.00-20.30 Opening hours
DECEMBER 4
Kölcsey Center
17.00 Sunday Music (Ballroom)
19.00 Debrecen Garrison Band concert (Great Hall)
Dósa nádor square
15.00-15.30 Ikon cooking demonstration
16.00-16.45 Jazz Five: Advent experience concert
18.00-18.40 Ádám Szabó
19.00-19.15 Kangaroo TSE
19.20-19.40 R&B Dance Hip Hop Dance School Kangaroo TSE
‘Adventi Kuckó’
10.00-19.00 Meeting with Santa Claus
10.00-20.00 Opening hours
Great Reformed Church of Debrecen
Second Advent candle lighting
Light – “I am the light of the world” (John 8, 12)
4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church
17.00 Second Advent candle lighting
Speeches: Deputy Mayor of the city of Debrecen, Richárd Asztalos, the evangelical director of the Debrecen Evangelical Church, and Barnabás Sipos, the vicar of the Hungarian Orthodox Church of the Hungarian Trinity in Debrecen.
Artistic collaboration with the child and adult actors of the Csokonai Theater’s play Für Elise.
DECEMBER 5
Dósa nádor square
17.30-18.30 Uncle Santa – Santa Claus concert with the Kiskálász band
‘Adventi Kuckó’
15.00-17.00 Opening hours
15.00-17.00 Waiting for Santa Claus
DECEMBER 6
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
19.00 Budapest Bar concert
DECEMBER 7
Benyi Gallery
18.00 Angels on a leash – Book presentation
DECEMBER 10
Kossuth square / Ice rink
20.15-22.00 Ugly Hoodie Disco
Dósa nádor square
15.00-15.30 Ady Endre High School show in Debrecen
16.00-16.30 Animus Czengettyű Ensemble
17.00-17.30 Mákvirág gastro presentation
18.00-19.00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band
19.00-19.30 Flaming Snails Fire Juggling Team
‘Adventi Kuckó’
10.00-20.00 Opening hours
10.00-18.00 Greenbox Christmas photo shoot
13.30-15.30 You are a friend
Other location
10.30-12.00 Ugly Hoodie Run
DECEMBER 11
‘Adventi Kuckó’
15.00-15.30 Debrecen Majorette Ensemble
16.30-17.00 Show of Endre Ady High School in Debrecen
18.00-18.45 Csakmag Vivien and her band
19.00-20.00 DJ. Dew Tailor
Debrecen Reformed Small Church
18.00-19.00 Sára Tímár and his band: “Now that star has risen”
Great Reformed Church of Debrecen
Third Advent candle lighting
Love – “God is love.” (1 John 4, 8)
4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church
17.00 Third Advent candle lighting
The deputy mayor of Debrecen, Zoltán Krakomperger, general vicar of the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, and Sándor Komlósi, pastor of Szappanos Street Baptist Church, will give a speech.
Artistic contribution with the cast of the musical The Sky Holds the Earth.
18.00 Presentation of the book The Heaven Holds the King in the Karakter Café.
DECEMBER 13
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
19.00 Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen
DECEMBER 14
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
19.00-21.00 – Saint Ephrem Men’s Choir – Guest: István Pál “Szalonna” and his band
DECEMBER 16
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
19.00 Lautitia choir family
DECEMBER 17
Kossuth square / Ice rink
20.15-22.00 ALL-IN Xmas Disco
Dósa nádor square
15.00-15.30 Small Eggplant gastro demonstration
16.00-16.45 Windshifters Ensemble
17.00-17.50 Márkus Luca’s Advent show
18.15-19.00 Sironta Ensemble’s carillon
19.15-19.45 Cocktail Theater – Christmas cocktail presentation
‘Adventi Kuckó’
10.00-20.00 Opening hours
16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent Playhouse
DECEMBER 18
Dósa nádor square
15:00-15:20 Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble
16:00-17:00 Orpheum Madams
18.00-19.00 Boglárka Csemer’s “Boggie” acoustic Christmas concert
19:00-19:30 Debrecen Garrison Band
‘Adventi Kuckó’
10.00-20.00 Opening hours
16.00-18.00 DEMKI Advent Playhouse
Reformed Great Church
Fourth Advent candle lighting
Peace – “Let there be salt in you and live in peace with one another!” (Mark 9, 50)
4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church
17.00 Fourth Advent candle lighting
Speeches: István Oláh, deputy mayor of the city of Debrecen, pastor of the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen, and dr. Gergely Szarka, vicar of the Greek Catholic Cathedral in Debrecen.
DECEMBER 20
Kölcsey Center – Great Hall
19.00 Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen Christmas Concert
