New Community Space in Somlyai Street

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on New Community Space in Somlyai Street

Accessible community space has been created in the district of Kerekestelep. It will provide equal access to all residents of this garden area to spend their free-time usefully, and at a high quality.

The inauguration ceremony held on 23 September 2020 was attended by László Pósán, Member of Parliament, by Csongor Széles, Pastor of the Debrecen-Kerekestelep Reformed Congregation, and by Balázs Vadon, Municipal Councillor representing the district. The project involves the following developments: a playground for children between the age of 6 and 12, new playground equipment (mounting post, two-seat swing sets with swing seats for children and for babies, spring riders); space for organising community events; stage; new sport court with basketball hoops and handball goals; fitness park; concrete paver promenade; backed benches and litter bins placed; site clearing, grass over, shrub and tree planting.

debrecen.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Photo of the Day: Solar bus depo in Budapest

Kurucz Judit

Locals of Debrecen Can Request Bags to Collect Foliage

Tóháti Zsuzsa

General Assembly Meeting of September 2020

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *