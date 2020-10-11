Another Outdoor Fitness Park in Debrecen

The newest fitness park of the city with 13 pieces of equipment was opened on 23 September 2020, with the help of an athlete. Ákos Szarka third-place winner world champion in street workout presented a few exercises that can be done by beginners as well. The facility is located next to the playground in the centre of the residential area in Mikepércsi Road. Zoltán Piros, Municipal Councillor pointed out that new communities can forge in the dynamically developing southern district, due to the investment. László Pósán, Member of Parliament emphasised that the city is ready to support projects that promote healthy life. The investment was implemented from a municipal resource of four and a half million HUF. Another five fitness parks are to be constructed over the next weeks at various locations: in Nagysándor district, in the park in Erzsébet Street, in Kandia Street, in Hatvan Street Garden, and in Józsa. These projects will cost 60 million HUF altogether.

debrecen.hu

pixabay