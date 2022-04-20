Here you can park for free in Debrecen during the floating OB races

From Wednesday to Saturday, those arriving at the Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool will find it more difficult than average to find a parking space, at which time Szerencsejáték Zrt. – CXXIV. the National Swimming Championship, where the best of the Hungarian field will be the starting point, the Debrecen Sports Center reported.

After the preliminaries starting at 9 am, from 17.30 onwards, the competitors will splash into the water for the medals, presumably in front of a full house.

Due to the foreseeable more difficult parking conditions, at the request of Debreceni Sportcentrum Kft.

the University of Debrecen will open the parking lots of the Kassai út Campus for fans visiting the OB every four days. Entrants to the race can park for free on the Campus from 4 pm to 9 pm, where they can drive from Laktanya and Zákány streets.

debreceninap.hu