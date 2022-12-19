The Club World Cup will be held in Morocco

The next Club World Cup will be held from February 1, 2023, in Morocco, confirmed Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, Friday at a press briefing at the World Cup in Qatar after a Council of the international soccer federation. The first edition with 32 clubs is planned for 2025.

The next Club World Cup will be played in the classic format with the champions of the six confederations and a club of the host country.

Real Madrid will be the European representative.

Originally, FIFA had decided to launch a 24-team Club World Cup in the summer of 2021, but the tournament was canceled to accommodate Euro 2020 and the Copa America, which were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA has finally decided to set up a 32-team competition, the first edition of which will take place in 2025. The dates and the host country are not yet known.

Photo: Pixabay