A Loki player suffered a serious injury during training

Norbert Kundrák suffered a cruciate ligament rupture during Loki’s training last week, the club said.

The 22-year-old assailant, who returned from a loan this summer, clung to his feet after an unfortunate situation, and inspections in recent days have revealed that his cruciate ligament has been torn.

During a collision, I felt a click in my knee, which was accompanied by sudden pain, and subsequent results showed a ligament rupture. No shame, but I cried when I heard the result, and it’s still hard to talk about it. Fortunately, however, I have reached the level in which the earliest return is hovering before my eyes.

Kundrák, who is waiting for surgery and a 6-9 month delay, told dvsc.hu.