There will be a sports and supercar meeting in Debrecen

On Sunday, April 24, from 2 pm, a car meeting will be held in Debrecen, at the Józsapark.

What kind of cars are expected:

  • Mainly high-end, luxury and sports cars will be present.

Who are we waiting for:

  • We are looking for a good number of people who love cars, are passionate about them, or maybe want to experience the feeling of walking between so many horsepowers.
  • in addition, we welcome small children as they are sure to have a great experience seeing these car miracles.

What programs are expected:

  • Of course, we will take care of the music and the car owners will take part in this event with their own rolling works of art, as the wonderful sound of the V8, V10, and V12 engines will resonate with the whole area.

-The organizers write.

More details are on the event’s Facebook page.

Admission to the event is free.

