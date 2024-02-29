Long-term goal: 3 million air passengers a year are expected in Debrecen

As part of the Debrecen 2030 program, the complex renovation of the city’s airport is planned. A new runway, passenger terminal and general aviation will be built within the framework of the project, which will be implemented with state support. The managers of Debrecen Airport Kft. expect 2-3 million passengers a year after the renovation – writes economx.hu.

In recent years, Debrecen has received the most government support among rural cities. In parallel with the economic investments in Cívisváros, the leaders of the settlement also want to expand the transport options. This is indicated by the fact that last December a direct flight between Calvinist Rome and the Italian capital was launched.

The complex development plan for the city’s airport was recently announced as part of the Debrecen 2030 program, reports turizmus.com.

International commercial traffic started at Debrecen International Airport 22 years ago, and 2019 was the airport’s best year so far: in addition to numerous charters, 14 scheduled flights carried more than 600,000 passengers. After the complete shutdown due to the coronavirus, the traffic gradually started to recover, this year they expect more than 300,000 passengers.

Starting in April, six scheduled flights are planned (to London, Eindhoven, Larnaca, Munich, Rome and Istanbul) and the direct route to Tel Aviv will also be restarted. In addition, eight charter flights will operate during the summer season.

Currently, the facility operates with a runway with five parking spaces suitable for passenger transport aircraft with a maximum of 230 seats. Several investments have been made in the past period, and self-check-in desks and modern security scanners have been acquired, thanks to which laptops no longer have to be removed from their cases during the check-in.

They are developing with state money. As part of the Debrecen 2030 program, the construction of a new runway, passenger terminal and general aviation (serving business jets, special flights and chartered planes) is planned.

The long-term goal is for two to three million passengers to use the airport annually.

The Hungarian state, which will acquire a majority (51 percent) ownership stake in Debrecen International Airport Kft. in 2022, will have a prominent role in financing the investment.

Tamás Király, the managing director of Debrecen Airport Kft., emphasized that nearly 10 billion euros of capital will be coming to Debrecen soon and that they want to develop the airport in parallel with the increase in purchasing power.