Wizz Air Launches New Flights Between Debrecen and Istanbul

Wizz Air is launching a new scheduled flight from Debrecen to Istanbul, Debrecen International Airport announced.

The first flight will take off on April 14th and will run twice a week (Wednesday and Sunday) between Debrecen and Istanbul, for which tickets from 13,490 HUF can be booked.

Istanbul is one of the most populous and one of the oldest cities in the world. Istanbul is located on both sides of the Bosphorus and the Sea of ​​Marmara, so it is located on the border of two continents at the same time. From a tourist point of view, the vast majority of sights are in the European part, however, it is worth visiting the Asian part as well, because there you can get to know a completely different Istanbul – reads the Facebook post.

debreceninap.hu