Complete Ban on Visits Introduced at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen Due to the Flu

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Complete Ban on Visits Introduced at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen Due to the Flu

A complete ban on visitors has been ordered in the clinical center of the University of Debrecen (DE), the measure will come into effect on all campuses of the center from Thursday (8th February), the university press center informed MTI on Wednesday evening.

According to their announcement, the government office of Hajdú-Bihar has ordered a complete ban on visits to the Clinical Center in the Big Forest, Kenézy Gyula Hospital and Gróf Tisza István in Berettyóújfalu as an epidemiological preventive measure to protect patients and workers due to the increase in the number of flu-like illnesses. Wearing a mask is still mandatory in other patient care units of the center, they wrote.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Complete Ban on Visits Introduced at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen Due to the Flu

Tóháti Zsuzsa

An afforestation program began in the Northwest Economic Zone in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A wall collapsed in downtown Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *