Complete Ban on Visits Introduced at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen Due to the Flu

A complete ban on visitors has been ordered in the clinical center of the University of Debrecen (DE), the measure will come into effect on all campuses of the center from Thursday (8th February), the university press center informed MTI on Wednesday evening.

According to their announcement, the government office of Hajdú-Bihar has ordered a complete ban on visits to the Clinical Center in the Big Forest, Kenézy Gyula Hospital and Gróf Tisza István in Berettyóújfalu as an epidemiological preventive measure to protect patients and workers due to the increase in the number of flu-like illnesses. Wearing a mask is still mandatory in other patient care units of the center, they wrote.

