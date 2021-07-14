A study shows how many people got vaccinated per county – Hajdú-Bihar is at the bottom of the list

The 444 asked the Prime Minister’s Office for a county breakdown of the vaccination of the Hungarian population, but after last week’s government information, Minister Gergely Gulyás said that he had seen the data a month ago. This, according to the paper, is strange because in June, the National Center for Public Health responded to their same request by saying that the requested data was not available.

According to the published information, vaccination exceeds 60 percent in Budapest alone, while in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén counties it is below 50 percent.

Hajdú-Bihar is not very strong either, with a vaccination rate at 50.3 percent, we are ahead of only two counties.

The numbers are slightly better in the western part of the country, Vas, Fejér and Pest counties are around 58 percent, but there are also good examples in the east (54 percent in Heves county, 55 percent in Csongrád county). Thus, in most parts of the country, coronavirus vaccination rates are above 50 percent.

It would be worthwhile to know the data in a district breakdown, as there are probably large differences between a county and a village far from it. The paper, therefore, asked the Prime Minister to send more detailed data, but so far they have not received anything.

The vaccination rate by counties is as follows:

Budapest: 61,3%

Pest: 58,6%

Fejér: 57,8%

Vas: 57,8%

Tolna: 56,5%

Veszprém: 56,3%

Győr-Moson-Sopron: 56,1%

Zala: 55,4%

Csongrád-Csanád: 55,1%

Baranya: 54,9%

Komárom-Esztergom: 54,6%

Somogy: 54,4%

Heves: 54,2%

Békés: 53,3%

Nógrád: 52,9%

Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg: 51,7%

Bács-Kiskun: 51,5%

Hajdú-Bihar: 50,3%

Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén: 49,6%

Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok: 49,2%

debreceninap.hu