The first copy of Debrecen’s new Spanish trams (number 511) arrived in the city on the evening of May 20, 2013. Operational traffic began on February 26, 2014 – writes hirado.hu.

The investment of Tram 2 was announced in December 2008, and the inauguration ceremony was held on February 26, 2014.

Due to the commissioning of the 18 CAF trams, the DKV canceled, among other things, bus route 31, the route of which almost coincided with that of Tram 2.