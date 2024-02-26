The mayor of Debrecen reacted to the “Teva case”

As Debrecen Sun also reported, the pharmaceutical company Teva is ceasing production of raw materials.

Related to the topic, László Papp reacted to the news on his Facebook page as follows:

Teva Gyógyszergyár Zrt., based on its strategy of redistributing its resources, intends to globally sell the production of raw materials belonging to its interests so far. This step of the company also affects the subsidiary based in Debrecen.

After consultation with the company’s management, it can be stated that the company’s goal is not to end raw material production, but on the contrary, the further development of the sector and the preservation of jobs. Sales to professional investors are made for this purpose. We provide all support from the city for this.

The pharmaceutical industry is still one of the most important sectors of Debrecen’s economy. The city management is doing everything to ensure that the sector continues to develop and that the workers here feel safe.