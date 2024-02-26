Rats have proliferated in Debrecen

In the administrative area of Debrecen, the number of rats (domestic and wandering rats) has increased in the combined and separate sewage canals owned by the local government and operated by Debrecen Waterworks Zrt., as well as in their manholes, which is also supported by public reports received by the DMJV Green Areas Department.



According to the waterworks, rodent eradication and subsequent maintenance activities are essential from a public health point of view.

Based on § 153. (1) point b.) of the Act CLIV of 1997 on health, the local government ensures, within the environmental and local health tasks, the necessary epidemiological measures for the prevention of infectious diseases and epidemics. (VI.3.) extermination of health pests in § 36 of the NM decree.

Based on Section 73 (1) of the law, the operator of the sewage network, i.e. Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., is also obliged to take care of protection against health pests, and therefore launch an open tender process to select the winning tenderer.

According to the draft contract, the local government will pay HUF 20 million for rodent extermination in one year.

(Debreceni Nap)