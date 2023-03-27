A researcher from Debrecen was awarded at the Carpathian Basin Talent Day

On the Carpathian Basin Talent Day, nine outstandingly talented young people received Felfedezettjenks scholarships: pianist Ádám Balogh from Bodajki, karate player Janka Notheisz from Jászberény, and Anna Nóra Kovács from Körösfő were awarded the main prize for their achievements in the field of biology. In addition, six special prizes were awarded at the event.

At Saturday’s event in Budapest, Zsófia Nagy-Vargha, Deputy Secretary of State responsible for youth at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation (KIM), highlighted: the national talent program is characterized by diversity, which is clearly shown by the fact that among the prize winners are, for example, a pianist, a poet and prose reciter, a table tennis player, a researcher, and there are excellent young people in the fields of mathematics and chemistry.

The national talent program ensures versatility by supporting, among other things, academic competitions, scholarships, musical talent programs, business support training, and teacher training, added the deputy state secretary.

László Balogh, the president of the Association of Hungarian Talent Support Organizations (Mathetsz), the head of the evaluation committee of the Felfedeztjeink contest, said: since 2011, the Felfedezettjeink prize has been awarded annually, and so far a total of 216 young people have won it. This year, the main prize winners each receive HUF 150,000 and the special prize winners HUF 80,000 each, which they can use to achieve their goals according to their interests.

Mária Polonkai, the president of the National Talent Support Council, emphasized: the important goal of the network created as part of the national talent program is to give young Hungarians the opportunity to develop their talents regardless of their place of residence and social situation.

The awards were presented to the young people by Zsófia Nagy-Vargha, Deputy State Secretary responsible for youth.

Ádám Balogh from Bodajki was recognized with the main prize in the 6-12-year-old age group, who in 2022 received first place and a special prize at the National Piano Competition and won the Magda Veroszta Prize; won first place at the Ferenc X. Farkas National Piano Competition and was recognized with a special award; He won second place at the Mozart International Piano Competition in Brno.

The main prize of the 13-16 age group went to Janka Notheisz from Jászberény, who has so far won every domestic karate cup, championship, and student Olympiad in the child and adolescent age group.

The main prize of the 17-21 age group was awarded to Anna Nóra Kovács from Körösfő (Romania) for her achievements in the field of biology. So far, the young woman has been awarded at competitions such as the EU Contest for Young Scientists 2022 (EU Young Scientists Competition); Bright Young Minds Award (an award that best connects science and society); and the 31st Youth Scientific and Innovation Talent Search Competition.

Hanna Juhász from Zenta (Serbia) was awarded a special prize; table tennis player Bálint Gilicz from Sopron and Pletikoszity Martin from Bajsa (Serbia) for their results in mathematics and chemistry competitions.

Borbála Bukovszky from Szentpéter (Slovakia) also received a special prize for his achievements in recitation, essay writing, drawing, filmmaking and dance competitions; Zsuzsanna Erdélyi, an outstanding researcher from Debrecen in the field of natural sciences; and Zita Kubina from Budapest, who regularly publishes poems and short stories.

The guest of the event was Roland Dávid Mózes, winner of our Discoveries of the Year 2021, who a few months ago became the Hungarian winner of the Virtuosos V4+.

According to the intention of the civil umbrella organization of the national talent program, the Association of Hungarian Talent Support Organizations, the annual talent day directs the attention of teachers and parents to talented young people, their helpers, and open program opportunities.

debreceninap.hu