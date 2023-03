Huge smoke billowed over the eastern part of Debrecen, and many photos appeared on social platforms.

Two trucks and a truck trailer caught fire in Debrecen, on Borzán Gáspár Street. Professional firefighters from Debrecen extinguished the fire with three jets of water. Remedial work is currently being carried out – the disaster management explained the cause of the smoke.

Nóra Papp Kunkli, the spokeswoman for the fire department, said there were no injuries.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: our reader