There was a long line at the food distribution in Debrecen

150 guests received free food “unsolicited” – the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention, which organized the weekend food distribution in Debrecen, informed our portal.

According to the association’s report, more and more people are asking not to appear in the photos because they are ashamed of their poverty. There were many new faces among their guests who had tried to somehow fight poverty, but now they only had hope for a better life.

Report of the organizers:

Those waiting for the food gathered long before the food distribution began. There are a lot of retirees, but there are also those whose lives have been shattered by the enormous inflation that can be seen from the moon. According to them, the majority of our guests are trying not to starve on a monthly pension of well under HUF 120,000.

It is sad to see children arriving with their parents, for whom it is natural that the family is not going on a trip, but is standing in line for a hot lunch.

Many people said that they were shocked to hear that 60 million forints of public money were allocated to three canopy trails in Hajdú-Bihar county. “Is this the most important thing for the country right now?” asked a man in a wheelchair. “We are starving, and those close to the fire are handing over public money. It is interesting that all three grants went to people in power. The representative should come here and see for himself how the people in his constituency live. For once in this life, don’t just think about your own pocket,” he added.

We will add to what you have to say that the line at our food distributions is much longer than the canopy paths. The association supports itself from donations, we manage with a small amount of money. In 13 years, we had thousands of guests. There were probably more people today than the number who went out on Sunday to “enjoy” the canopy paths. They still got 180 million “small change”.

A single mother with her three children was standing in line. Our returning guests know that the family lives in difficult circumstances, and the mother takes care of her children in decent poverty. The two older ones are already in school and both are excellent students. The mother said that she considers it very important that her children study well, and that she wants them to achieve more in life than she or their divorced father did.

At the end of the food distribution, we distributed 150 portions of stuffed cabbage with fresh bread, pastries, and sweets. We couldn’t give any more turnips, everything was sold out down to the last crumb.

We are at the limit of our ability to perform, unfortunately, our options are very limited. The number of our supporters has dwindled, because the crisis is making their lives more difficult.

We respectfully thank the Pro Filii Foundation, and the bakeries, especially the bakery in Hajdúszovát, for their support.

The association will next welcome its guests with a warm lunch on April 30, 2023. Here in our region, many thousands are waiting for a helping hand, a human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We invite everyone who wants to help, with both hands or with financial support.

We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, mainly SUSTAINABLE food, fruit and potatoes. We are also happy to provide children’s toys and books.

If you want to help or provide support, you can contact us on the phone number below. 36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Account number of Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802 In the notice, please enter: food distribution, 2023

Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya

The head of the association