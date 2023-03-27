CATL’s battery factory in Debrecen is looking for interns

Our company has started the construction of its factory in Debrecen, which, as Hungary’s largest industrial investment, offers enormous development opportunities for the professionals involved in the implementation – read the job advertisement of CATL, which is building a battery factory in Debrecen.
The advertisement published on Profession.hu offers an internship program for full-time and correspondence university students. Let’s quote the essence:
Tasks:
Support from experts in the field corresponding to your studies in professional and administrative tasks:
- Coordination of environmental, work and health protection processes;
- Verification of construction plans, management of construction phase documents;
- Systematization and sharing of information related to the implementation of construction;
- Supporting the civil relations of the company;
- Participation in recruitment work;
- Compilation of financial analyses, models and reports.
Expectations:
- Interest in one of the above areas;
- Ongoing university studies (even in correspondence courses);
- Excellent communication skills, proactive attitude, and creativity;
- Fluency in English;
- Excellent problem-solving skills;
- Commitment to professional development.
What we offer:
- Competitive salary;
- Flexible working hours;
- Long-term professional development and work opportunities;
- Supportive workplace culture;
- Modern working tools;
- International working environment, where the working language is English.