Debrecen has again become a Bicycle-Friendly City

At the tender of the Ministry of Construction and Transport (ÉKM), 11 settlements received the title of Bicycle-Friendly Settlement, and 10 companies received the title of Bicycle-Friendly Workplace at the award ceremony – the Hungarian Institute of Transport Science and Logistics, which runs the tender, informed MTI in a statement.

It was announced that 82 entries were received for the 2022 tender, 36 settlements and 46 workplaces applied for the award.

The municipalities of Kispáli, Békésszentandrás, Kazincbarcika, Vásárosnamény, Szarvas, Kiskunhalas, Békéscsaba, Nyíregyháza, District X of Budapest, Debrecen and Szeged have received the title of Bicycle-Friendly Settlement.

EDC Debrecen Nonprofit Kft., Krausz Műszaki Villamossági Zrt., Hoya Szemüveglencsegyártó Magyarország Zrt., and BKK Budapesti Közlekedesi Központ Zrt. were awarded the title of Bicycle Friendly Workplace. Among the public institutions, the member school of the BP18 United Óvoda Pestszentimrei Zöld Liget, Budapest Capital City III. The Mayor’s Office of District Óbuda-Békásmegyer, the Mayor’s Office of Hajdúdorog, the Mayor’s Office of Kőbánya, the Kispáli Municipal Hall, and the University of Pécs have been awarded the title of Bike Friendly Workplace.

The title winners are entitled to use the Bike Friendly title and logo for one year, the announcement states.

The best of the categories could each take home a bicycle, with which the ÉKM symbolically contributes to the development of the environmentally friendly vehicle fleet of the municipality and the workplace.

MTI

Photo: Balázs Erdei