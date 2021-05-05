Asphalting at Tesco in Debrecen, the traffic order is changing

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Asphalting at Tesco in Debrecen, the traffic order is changing

The large-scale asphalting of Pesti Street continues. The municipality of Debrecen announced on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. On the even side (the side of the mall), asphalt is milled in the outer lane, the utility tiles are leveled, and then a new wear layer is spread. Construction is expected to last until Monday, May 10, 2021, depending on weather conditions.

Temporary traffic restrictions can be expected on the affected section during the works. During the construction, the entrance and exit of the shopping center on Pesti Street will be temporarily closed. Those traveling for this purpose can use the Kishegyesi út intersection of the shopping center to approach and leave the car parks.

We ask those with cars to drive in accordance with the posted temporary road signs!

 

Debrecen City Hall Press

