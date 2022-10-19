A Reformed kindergarten was handed over in Debrecen

A reformed kindergarten completed within the framework of the national kindergarten program was handed over on Tuesday in Debrecen, in the Fészek housing estate.

Miklós Soltész, the Prime Minister’s State Secretary responsible for the church and ethnic relations, said that the Reformed Church is building 47 kindergartens in 41 settlements within the framework of the national program, which means more than three thousand new kindergarten places.

The state secretary indicated that four reformed kindergartens are being built or renovated in Debrecen with government support of 1.8 billion, two hundred of the four hundred places will be completely new.

He reminded us that the love of children has fully appeared in the teachings of Jesus Christ for two thousand years, as has the respect for women and mothers; their protection appeared both in Christ’s teaching and everyday life.

Miklós Soltész also said that the father is a man, the mother is a woman, and the basis of their beloved relationship is the family, they bear and raise children, and this is based on the law of nature – he said. This belongs to the overwhelming majority of Hungarian society – he added, noting that all of this must be passed on, confessed, and incorporated into children’s education and everyday life, and families, churches and religious institutions are also responsible for this.

Miklós Soltész expressed his gratitude to the present Reformed church leaders for their participation in the kindergarten program. And he said to the workers of the new kindergarten that they bravely undertake the Christian education of the children, especially in the era when the role of prayer in order to create peace is even more valued.

Courageously accept everyone’s relationship with Christianity! – the secretary of state called on his audience and encouraged everyone: to accept and register their affiliation to a church denomination in the census, which strengthens the church leaders, and strengthens the government’s aspiration to envision this country as a Christian community.

Károly Fekete, the Reformed bishop of Tiszántúl, said in his greeting words, “May this kindergarten open its doors to the king of hearts (…), who gave us the good news, the gospel.”

Lajos Kósa (Fidesz), the parliamentary representative of the region, indicated that the demand for church kindergartens and schools is increasing. In Debrecen, at the time of the regime change, only two percent of this age group attended church institutions, today this proportion is more than twenty percent, he added.

Diána Széles (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor of Debrecen, said: there are more than sixty kindergartens in the city, and every denomination has been given the opportunity to operate a nursery school in the settlement.

Four group rooms were created in the new Fészek Reformed Kindergarten, and the building is currently home to 43 children and eight staff members in two groups – it was said at the handover.

MTI

Photo: The yard of Fészek Református Kindergarten in Debrecen was completed in the framework of the national kindergarten program on the day of the handover, October 18, 2022. MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi