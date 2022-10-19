DVSC signed a professional cooperation contract with the Spanish Villarreal

DVSC signed a professional collaboration with the internationally recognized club, the Spanish Villarreal, and the document about it was signed at a press conference on Tuesday by European champion Spanish footballer Marcos Senna, Villarreal’s ambassador, and Ike Thierry Zaengel, chairman of the board of directors of DVSC Futball Zrt. at the Nagyerdei Stadium.

Both expressed their belief that, as a result of successful cooperation, football players will be trained at the DVSC football academy who can play an important role in bringing Loki back to the international stage.

The agreement is for three years, according to the cooperation, the three professionals from last year’s Europa League winner Villarreal provide methodological assistance to the coaches of the DVSC academy for at least nine months of the year, and provide professional support for the ongoing work at Pallag.

Balázs Makray, the executive director of the academy, called the collaboration with Spanish specialists a milestone. He indicated: the DVSC’s elite football team always counted on players who left the academy, for example, in its last match, eight young people who grew up in Pallagon played. The specialist experts serious development in the field of training from the cooperation with the Spanish specialists.

The mayor of Debrecen, László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP), the representative of the minority owner municipality in the DVSC, expressed his hope that the cooperation with Villarreal, which has a lot of experience in training, will strengthen the professional work of the academy in such a way that as a result the DVSC can advance in the Hungarian league and helps to get onto the European stage.

MTI