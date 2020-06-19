Three-Time Olympic Champion Water Polo Player György Kárpáti Dies at 84

Hungary’s three-time Olympic champion water polo player György Kárpáti, a holder of the “Athlete of the Nation” title, has died after a long illness aged 84.

His death was announced by the Association of Immortal Hungarian Athletes.

Kárpáti would have celebrated his 85th birthday on June 23. He won an Olympic gold medal in Helsinki in 1952, in Melbourne in 1956 and in Tokyo in 1964, and an Olympic bronze in Rome in 1960, making him the most successful Hungarian player in his branch of sport.

