American astronauts at the University of Debrecen

During his visit to the University of Debrecen, David Pressman, the new ambassador of the United States of America to Hungary, also learned about the space research program of the University of Debrecen. The diplomat was received by László László Csernoch, Vice-Rector for Science.

David Pressman emphasized the importance of the R&D sector in his speech during his visit on Tuesday. The ambassador emphasized that international scientific collaborations and dialogue in the field of research and development determine the direction of development. He also mentioned that the partnership between the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR) and the experts of the University of Debrecen can be a fruitful relationship in the field of space research.

The scientific work carried out in the space research program of the University of Debrecen may also prove useful for the research organization of the US Air Force. AFOSR coordinates and finances primarily basic research projects related to aviation and space travel that are important to the US Air Force. The goal of AFOSR is to give professionals working in the field – including researchers of the University of Debrecen – the opportunity to join international projects and exchange experiences,

– László Csernoch, scientific vice-chancellor of the University of Debrecen, told.

During his visit, the head of the American diplomatic corps also met with the leaders and students of the Anglo-American Institute of the UD Faculty of Humanities.

In the framework of Tuesday’s program, Major Grant Thomas, head of space research at the US Air Force’s Office of Scientific Research, presented the operation of his organization and the main research areas.

The US Air Force Office of Scientific Research brings together research and innovation related to aviation and space exploration in seven scientific fields, such as the life and natural sciences and nanotechnology. Our goal is to channel as many researchers and developers as possible into the scientific work we support

– emphasized Grant Thomas.

Specialists from the American research office and the embassy could learn about the university’s space research program. UD SPACE’s working groups – the Radiophysics, Space Biology, Space Nutrition, Space Medicine and Diagnostics, Climate Change, and the Isotopes and Their Applications Research Group – presented their latest research results, and the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology and the Faculty of Informatics also reported on scientific developments related to space research.

unideb.hu