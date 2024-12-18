Changes in parking permit prices in Debrecen

Starting January 1, 2025, the prices for six-month and annual parking permits available to private individuals and businesses will change, according to DV Parking.

The Hunyadi permit will be discontinued, but the price of the monthly Széchényi permit for the lot at 14-16 Széchenyi Street will be set at 21,600 HUF as of January 1.

The price of 30-day permits for the underground parking garage will increase to 27,600 HUF. For 2025, six-month permits for private individuals will cost 129,000 HUF, while annual permits will be available for 196,850 HUF.