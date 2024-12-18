More trains to operate on certain lines in Hungary during the holiday season

During the holiday season, the railway company plans to operate more trains on certain lines but requests passengers to purchase their tickets in advance.

According to the statement, “Tickets can be conveniently purchased from ticket vending machines, online via Elvira, or through the MÁV app, allowing passengers to book intercity tickets and seat reservations for Volánbus services.”

The railway company also recommends, and in some cases requests, purchasing seat reservations even for trains where it is not mandatory. This ensures passengers have reserved seating on the typically busier year-end services, they added.

The statement specified that “MÁV-START, the passenger transport company of the MÁV Group, will increase the number of carriages on Nyírség trains between Budapest–Debrecen–Nyíregyháza; Tokaj trains on the Budapest–Miskolc–Nyíregyháza–Debrecen–Szolnok–Budapest route; Tópart trains between Budapest–Nagykanizsa; Balaton trains on the Budapest–Keszthely route; Békés trains between Budapest–Békéscsaba; Napfény trains on the Budapest–Cegléd–Szeged route; and Mecsek InterCity trains on the Budapest–Pécs route, depending on the number of advance seat reservations.”

It was also noted that buses would operate on December 22 under the schedule for the day before the first non-school day of the week, on December 23 under the schedule for the last non-school day of the week, on December 24 under a weekend schedule, and on December 25 and 26 under the public holiday schedule. On December 27 and 28, buses will follow the weekend schedule, but some buses will not run on December 24.

Numerous changes are expected between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Volánbusz advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance using the emma.mav.hu website to avoid inconvenience.

The HÉV suburban railway will operate on December 23 under the school holiday weekday schedule and on December 24 during the day according to the Saturday schedule.

Details of the year-end transportation schedule are available at https://www.mav-hev.hu/hu/hevvege2024, according to the statement.

(MTI)