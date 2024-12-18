ECHA raises environmental concerns over certain aromatic brominated flame retardants

The European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) investigation found that use of non-polymeric aromatic brominated flame-retardant additives pollutes the environment due to their persistence, bioaccumulation and toxicity. These substances are released to the environment throughout the product lifecycle, with waste stage being of particular concern.

ECHA has investigated, as requested by the European Commission, the uses and releases of aromatic brominated flame retardants (ABFRs), and their (potential) hazardous properties. It has also considered possible alternatives and aspects related to recycling and waste management.

The investigation focused on 60 ABFRs that are potentially on the EU market. The key findings are:

Environmental impact

Of all ABFRs, non-polymeric additives pose the highest environmental risks due to their tendency to leach from the material. ECHA identified five substances with particular concern, confirmed to be either persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) or very persistent and very bioaccumulative (vPvB). In addition, 37 ABFRs are likely to be PBT. Of these, 17 are non-polymeric additives;

Of all ABFRs, non-polymeric additives pose the highest environmental risks due to their tendency to leach from the material. ECHA identified five substances with particular concern, confirmed to be either persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) or very persistent and very bioaccumulative (vPvB). In addition, 37 ABFRs are likely to be PBT. Of these, 17 are non-polymeric additives; Uses and releases

ABFRs are used in many applications. The sectors contributing the most to the overall releases are electronics, construction and textiles. Releases from the waste stage are key contributors, particularly when materials are shredded or end up as landfill;

ABFRs are used in many applications. The sectors contributing the most to the overall releases are electronics, construction and textiles. Releases from the waste stage are key contributors, particularly when materials are shredded or end up as landfill; Alternatives

Alternatives to ABFRs are available for many uses. These include organophosphate flame retardants and non-combustible materials. However, some organophosphate flame retardants may have similar hazard properties as ABFRs and are prone to leaching. Polymeric ABFR additives are viable alternatives to non-polymeric ABFR additives in many uses;

Alternatives to ABFRs are available for many uses. These include organophosphate flame retardants and non-combustible materials. However, some organophosphate flame retardants may have similar hazard properties as ABFRs and are prone to leaching. Polymeric ABFR additives are viable alternatives to non-polymeric ABFR additives in many uses; Waste management

Inefficient recycling and waste management systems may increase environmental releases of ABFRs. To address the challenges, ECHA emphasises the need to eliminate problematic plastic additives early in the value chain; and

Inefficient recycling and waste management systems may increase environmental releases of ABFRs. To address the challenges, ECHA emphasises the need to eliminate problematic plastic additives early in the value chain; and Group approach

Some non-polymeric additive ABFRs are not registered under REACH. Yet, they have been detected in the environment at high concentrations. This suggests potential issues with REACH registration compliance or uncertainty about the plastic composition in imported articles. Therefore, any regulatory action on ABFRs should consider a group approach.

This investigation will support the European Commission in deciding whether to request ECHA to prepare a restriction proposal and, if so, what its scope should be. A potential restriction on flame retardants is already included in the Commission’s planning document, the Restrictions Roadmap.

Background

Aromatic brominated flame retardants (ABFRs) are added to various polymeric materials to prevent or slow the spread of fire. ABFRs are categorised based on how they are incorporated into the material.

Additive ABFRs are mixed into the polymer without forming chemical bonds. They can be further classified as non-polymeric or polymeric based on their molecular size. While non-polymeric additives are small and leach into the environment easily, polymeric additives are large, stable molecules less likely to be released into the environment.

Reactive ABFRs are chemically bond to the polymer, becoming part of its structure. This means that only traces of the substances are present in the material.

(echa.europa.eu)