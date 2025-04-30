Debrecen Book Island returns refreshed

Thanks to the Rotary Club of Debrecen and the Rotaract Club Debrecen Főnix, the Book Island in Ady Park has been renewed and is once again open to readers. The popular outdoor book cabinet was filled with several hundred books by nearly fifty volunteers on April 29, 2025, according to the city council.

At the event, Deputy Mayor István Puskás emphasized that the renewal of the book cabinet was the result of true teamwork, and he thanked all those who participated in its modernization. He noted that during the weeks and months when the cabinet was unavailable, it became clear how much it already meant to the people.

“Literature and reading are the most natural things in the world — until they suddenly aren’t. Then we realize something important is missing from our lives,”

– said the city leader.

He expressed hope that this beautiful example of literature’s growing influence and community-building power would continue to spread throughout the city, strengthening the community of book lovers. He added that the fact that the books were passed hand-to-hand in a human chain to reach the cabinet shows how literature and books can build community and bring people together.

Photo: debrecen.hu