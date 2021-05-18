Huge Steel Whale Can Be Seen in Vienna

Since the beginning of May, a five-ton, seventeen-meter-long steel whale has been on display in the courtyard of the MuseumsQuartier in Vienna.

The special steel whale is the work of Salzburg artist Mathias Gmachl and aims to draw attention to the extent to which man exploits nature. The public art project will be on display until June 11th, 2021 in Vienna, then in Lugano, and finally in Montreal.

The installation, entitled “Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters”, is equipped with sensors. The sensors control light and sound effects as visitors move, which reproduces the sound of whales and the sounds heard in the depths of the oceans – from the noise of industrial ports and container ships to underwater sound recordings in the undisturbed corners of the seas.

The special steel whale was made at the invitation of the MuseumsQuartier in Vienna, the Lugano Arte e Cultura in Italy and the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership in Montreal.

hvg.hu