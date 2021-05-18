Parliament voted: Orbán’s extraordinary mandate will remain valid until autumn

With 128 votes in favor and 58 against, Parliament voted against the amendment to Act I of 2021 on the Prevention of the Coronavirus Pandemic without abstentions. Thus, with the votes of pro-government MPs, the scope of the Coronavirus Act will be extended and government decrees passed during a state of emergency may remain in force.

Under the government’s proposal, the Coronavirus Pandemic Control Act would remain in force until the 15th day after the first day of the autumn session of the National Assembly. At the same time, the proposal states that the government has the right to end the emergency period before that.

The rationale for the proposal is that the epidemic has demonstrated over the past year that the emergency and transitional legal frameworks previously adopted have served well for rapid decision-making. The most important goal is for Hungary to leave the epidemic period as soon as possible. As the exact date is not currently foreseen, the proposed regulation is justified.

The economic and social impacts of pandemic control go beyond the duration of the emergency. The proposal can therefore, if necessary, ensure adequate fairness in cases where the temporary re-application of emergency government regulations is important for citizens.

– read in the explanatory memorandum.

debreceninap.hu