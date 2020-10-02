16 Fatalities, Registered Covid-19 Infections Up 848 in Hungary

Sixteen Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 848 to 27,309, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 781, and 6,118 people have made a recovery. There are 20,410 active infections and 757 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 52 on ventilators. Altogether 21,930 people are in official home quarantine and 727,649 tests have been carried out.

The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. Entry restrictions for travellers from abroad remain in force. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. The operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response has ordered 3 schools to revert to digital education. Fully 121 classes in otherwise operating schools have also been ordered to work from home, and 29 kindergartens and 5 schools have gone on emergency breaks, the website said.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (10,293), followed by Pest County (3,737) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,367), Fejér (1,231), Csongrád-Csanád (1,178), Hajdú-Bihar (1,060) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (1,056). Tolna County has the fewest infections (272).

