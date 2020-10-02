Schools Equipped with Thermometers

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Schools Equipped with Thermometers

The government has provided 40,000 digital thermometers to schools nationwide to ensure that children’s temperatures are checked on arrival, the state secretary for public education told public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió.

Zoltán Maruzsa said that schools with over 400 kids were now equipped with temperature scanning gates where the temperatures of 8-10 children could be taken in one go. He said mandatory checks at schools effective from October 1 were a part of joint efforts against the spread of coronavirus, and noted that children with temperatures over 37.8°C would be isolated. So far, 30 kindergartens and 6 schools have been temporarily closed due to the presence of the virus in those communities, while in 134 schools individual classes have switched to digital education for the same reason, Maruzsa said. He also added that no schools have reported have high numbers of infection.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

EIOPA sets up its key priorities in the light of the pandemic

Amira Dhifallah

New tool for the early detection of public health threats from Twitter data: epitweetr

Amira Dhifallah

Vice-President Borrell speaks to Palestinian President Abbas

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *