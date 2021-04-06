PM Calls on All Hungarians to Get Vaccinated

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán coordinated with the interior ministry on Hungary’s vaccination plan, the PM’s press chief told MTI.

In a video posted after the meeting, Orbán said every vaccination can save lives, and he expressed his appreciation to GPs, hospital doctors and nurses for working throughout the Easter holidays to implement the vaccination campaign.

Whoever gets a call, should make sure they go to get inoculated, he said, adding that 2,235,731 first shorts have been administered in Hungary so far.

“We’ll be vaccinating another 83,000 people today,” the prime minister said. Sándor Pintér, the interior minister, Antal Rogán, the cabinet chief, state secretaries István György and Csaba Latorcai, as well as János Balogh, the national police chief and Zoltán Jenei, the Director General of the national hospitals, attended the meeting.

hungarymatters.hu